Manoj Kumar: A Cinematic Icon of Patriotic Passion Leaves an Indelible Legacy

Renowned actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for bringing the essence of 'Bharat' to life, passed away in a Mumbai hospital at 87. Known for patriotic classics like 'Upkar' and 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan', Kumar's career spanned decades, etching his legacy into the annals of Indian cinema.

Often referred to as 'Bharat Kumar', his films reflected the angst and aspirations of an evolving nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid homage, noting how his work inspired a sense of national pride. Known for seamlessly merging entertainment with social messages, Kumar's contributions have left an indelible mark.

Born Harikrishan Goswami, Manoj Kumar's journey to stardom was inspired by his idol, Dilip Kumar. His cinematic storytelling ranged from romantic roles to thought-provoking narratives. As tributes pour in, the film industry and nation remember a titan whose art will continue to inspire future generations.

