Left Menu

Manoj Kumar: A Cinematic Icon of Patriotic Passion Leaves an Indelible Legacy

Renowned actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his roles in patriotic films like 'Upkar' and 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan', passed away in Mumbai at age 87. Known as 'Bharat Kumar', his films instilled national pride. Tributes highlight his impact on Indian cinema and national spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:01 IST
Manoj Kumar: A Cinematic Icon of Patriotic Passion Leaves an Indelible Legacy
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for bringing the essence of 'Bharat' to life, passed away in a Mumbai hospital at 87. Known for patriotic classics like 'Upkar' and 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan', Kumar's career spanned decades, etching his legacy into the annals of Indian cinema.

Often referred to as 'Bharat Kumar', his films reflected the angst and aspirations of an evolving nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid homage, noting how his work inspired a sense of national pride. Known for seamlessly merging entertainment with social messages, Kumar's contributions have left an indelible mark.

Born Harikrishan Goswami, Manoj Kumar's journey to stardom was inspired by his idol, Dilip Kumar. His cinematic storytelling ranged from romantic roles to thought-provoking narratives. As tributes pour in, the film industry and nation remember a titan whose art will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025