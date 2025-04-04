The Art of Spin: Kuldeep Yadav Talks on Wrist Spin and Mentors

Kuldeep Yadav, esteemed Indian left-arm wrist spinner, finds excitement in the emerging talent of Afghan bowler Noor Ahmed, particularly his swift googly delivery that leaves batters confounded.

The familiarity between Yadav and Ahmed, linked by their strategic prowess on the field, highlights a mutual learning curve. As the upcoming Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings game approaches, both Yadav and Ahmed are expected to perform pivotal roles amidst their promising forms.

Yadav, who appreciates the more instinctual, flexible bowling approach compared to peers like Varun Chakravarthy, underlines the timeless essence of spin mastery. With reverence for cricket icons such as Shane Warne and stratagems from Wasim Akram, Yadav continuously hones his craft, finding purpose in both red ball and T20 formats.

