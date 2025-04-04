Left Menu

The Art of Spin: Kuldeep Yadav Talks on Wrist Spin and Mentors

Kuldeep Yadav, a prominent left-arm wrist spinner, praises Afghan bowler Noor Ahmed's quick googly, which baffles batters. Kuldeep's adaptability contrasts with Varun Chakravarthy's methodical approach. He emphasizes the importance of mastering spin, reading opponent batters, and continuous skill improvement, inspired by Shane Warne and Wasim Akram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:36 IST
Kuldeep Yadav, esteemed Indian left-arm wrist spinner, finds excitement in the emerging talent of Afghan bowler Noor Ahmed, particularly his swift googly delivery that leaves batters confounded.

The familiarity between Yadav and Ahmed, linked by their strategic prowess on the field, highlights a mutual learning curve. As the upcoming Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings game approaches, both Yadav and Ahmed are expected to perform pivotal roles amidst their promising forms.

Yadav, who appreciates the more instinctual, flexible bowling approach compared to peers like Varun Chakravarthy, underlines the timeless essence of spin mastery. With reverence for cricket icons such as Shane Warne and stratagems from Wasim Akram, Yadav continuously hones his craft, finding purpose in both red ball and T20 formats.

