Prem Chopra Remembers Manoj Kumar's Unforgettable Impact

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra fondly recalls the legendary filmmaker Manoj Kumar's unwavering faith in his talent. Chopra credits Kumar for providing him with opportunities to portray positive roles, particularly in the seminal film, 'Shaheed'.

Chopra, who recently passed away, shared how Kumar redefined his career trajectory by casting him in the role of revolutionary Sukhdev in 'Shaheed'. It was during the filming of another movie in 1964, 'Woh Kaun Thi?', that Kumar offered him this iconic role.

Kumar's penchant for casting actors in unconventional roles also extended to the film 'Upkar', where he transformed Pran, a notorious villain, into the beloved Malang Chacha. Chopra regards Kumar as a genius for his fearless approach in cinema, and expressed his personal loss over Kumar's absence.

