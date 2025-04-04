Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming Visit to Anandpur Dham: Preparations Underway

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviews preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Anandpur Dham. He inspected security, helipad, and local sites. Yadav ensured arrangements for the Baisakhi fair and emphasized the spiritual significance of the Shri Anandpur Satsang Ashram.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a thorough inspection on Friday to ensure preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district are on track. Scheduled for April 11, the visit includes reviewing the helipad site, security protocols, and visitor route arrangements, according to an official report.

The Chief Minister personally visited significant spiritual sites including Shri Paramhans Advaita Math, Shri Anand Shanti Kunj, and Shri Anand Sarovar, demonstrating his commitment to meticulous planning. He prayed at the sacred site and participated in traditional offerings.

With the Baisakhi fair approaching, Yadav instructed officials to enhance facilities for the influx of devotees. He highlighted Shri Anandpur Satsang Ashram as a vital center for spiritual learning and devotion within the Shri Paramhans Advaita sect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

