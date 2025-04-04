Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming Visit to Anandpur Dham: Preparations Underway

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a thorough inspection on Friday to ensure preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district are on track. Scheduled for April 11, the visit includes reviewing the helipad site, security protocols, and visitor route arrangements, according to an official report.

The Chief Minister personally visited significant spiritual sites including Shri Paramhans Advaita Math, Shri Anand Shanti Kunj, and Shri Anand Sarovar, demonstrating his commitment to meticulous planning. He prayed at the sacred site and participated in traditional offerings.

With the Baisakhi fair approaching, Yadav instructed officials to enhance facilities for the influx of devotees. He highlighted Shri Anandpur Satsang Ashram as a vital center for spiritual learning and devotion within the Shri Paramhans Advaita sect.

(With inputs from agencies.)