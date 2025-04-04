Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indicted with Expanded Federal Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces an expanded federal indictment with five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking. The trial is set for May 5 in a Manhattan court. Combs denies the charges, which include allegations of using his business empire for sexual abuse from 2004 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:00 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, has been confronted with an expanded federal indictment, now encompassing five criminal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Initially, Combs had pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment.

The updated indictment adds further accusations of sex trafficking and transporting for purposes of prostitution. Scheduled for trial on May 5 in Manhattan's federal court, Combs and his legal team remain steadfast in denying all accusations. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office refrained from providing any comments.

According to prosecutors, Combs allegedly exploited his business empire to engage in sexual misconduct over a two-decade span. However, Combs' legal representatives argue these were consensual activities, vehemently denying any coercion. As he remains jailed in Brooklyn, Combs also confronts numerous civil suits alleging sexual abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

