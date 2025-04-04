Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indicted with Expanded Federal Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, has been confronted with an expanded federal indictment, now encompassing five criminal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Initially, Combs had pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment.

The updated indictment adds further accusations of sex trafficking and transporting for purposes of prostitution. Scheduled for trial on May 5 in Manhattan's federal court, Combs and his legal team remain steadfast in denying all accusations. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office refrained from providing any comments.

According to prosecutors, Combs allegedly exploited his business empire to engage in sexual misconduct over a two-decade span. However, Combs' legal representatives argue these were consensual activities, vehemently denying any coercion. As he remains jailed in Brooklyn, Combs also confronts numerous civil suits alleging sexual abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)