Diddy Indicted: Legal Storm Over Alleged Racketeering and Trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned hip-hop mogul, is grappling with new federal charges that further complicate his legal woes. On Friday, an expanded indictment brought fresh allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking against Combs, adding to the previous counts filed against him.

Prosecutors allege that Combs leveraged his influential business empire to exploit women from 2004 to 2024, facilitating illegal activities through recorded performances with male sex workers. Meanwhile, Combs and his legal representatives maintain that the activities were consensual.

The trial, set for May 5 in Manhattan federal court, arrives in the shadow of multiple civil lawsuits against Combs. His longstanding career, once celebrated for shaping stars like Mary J. Blige and Usher, now masks darker allegations of exploitation and abuse.

