Diddy Indicted: Legal Storm Over Alleged Racketeering and Trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces expanded federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, with his trial slated for May. New charges could increase his prison sentence if convicted. Prosecutors allege he used his business empire to exploit women, while his legal team denies the allegations, asserting consensual activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:06 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned hip-hop mogul, is grappling with new federal charges that further complicate his legal woes. On Friday, an expanded indictment brought fresh allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking against Combs, adding to the previous counts filed against him.

Prosecutors allege that Combs leveraged his influential business empire to exploit women from 2004 to 2024, facilitating illegal activities through recorded performances with male sex workers. Meanwhile, Combs and his legal representatives maintain that the activities were consensual.

The trial, set for May 5 in Manhattan federal court, arrives in the shadow of multiple civil lawsuits against Combs. His longstanding career, once celebrated for shaping stars like Mary J. Blige and Usher, now masks darker allegations of exploitation and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

 Global
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

