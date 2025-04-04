Left Menu

Anant Ambani's Spiritual Journey: Balancing Faith and Enterprise

Anant Ambani, director at Reliance Industries, embarks on a 170-kilometre spiritual walk from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Navigating health challenges, he gains reverence for this journey, underscoring personal faith and professional excellence, reflecting a fusion of spirituality and modern business leadership.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited . Image Credit: ANI
Anant Ambani, a director at Reliance Industries Limited, is currently on a 170-kilometre spiritual trek from his ancestral home in Jamnagar to the holy city of Dwarka. Commencing this journey on March 29, Anant has been walking approximately 20 kilometres nightly, planning to reach his destination by April 8, just a day before his 30th birthday.

Throughout the journey, Ambani has been met with overwhelming reverence and goodwill. Some locals have joined him in solidarity, while others have shared images of Lord Dwarkadhish, the city's presiding deity. Despite battling health challenges like Cushing's Syndrome and severe lung disease, his padayatra is marked by resilience and determination.

A devout Sanatani, Anant is committed to his spiritual practices, reciting religious texts such as the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand, and Devi Stotra along the way. As the youthful face of Reliance Industries, he balances spiritual devotion with overseeing major business ventures, including the world's largest refinery and new energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

