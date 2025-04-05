Bollywood Bids Farewell to ‘Bharat Kumar’: Manoj Kumar's Last Journey

The Hindi film fraternity gathered to bid farewell to the revered actor-director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Known for his patriotic roles, Kumar was fondly nicknamed 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans.

The solemn proceedings began at Kumar's residence, where a photograph of a youthful Kumar was prominently displayed for mourners to pay their last respects. At 10:30 am, the procession departed for the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, with an ambulance adorned in tri-colour flowers bearing his mortal remains.

Esteemed personalities like Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Farah Khan were present to honor Kumar's legacy. Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, his life journey from Delhi University to becoming a Bollywood icon inspired many, leaving a significant imprint through films like ''Shaheed'', ''Upkar'', and ''Kranti''.

(With inputs from agencies.)