Left Menu

Bollywood Bids Farewell to ‘Bharat Kumar’: Manoj Kumar's Last Journey

The Hindi film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar', who passed away at 87. His funeral was attended by peers and admirers who celebrated his impactful cinematic contributions. Kumar’s legacy is marked by iconic patriotic films and a storied film career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:50 IST
Bollywood Bids Farewell to ‘Bharat Kumar’: Manoj Kumar's Last Journey
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi film fraternity gathered to bid farewell to the revered actor-director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Known for his patriotic roles, Kumar was fondly nicknamed 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans.

The solemn proceedings began at Kumar's residence, where a photograph of a youthful Kumar was prominently displayed for mourners to pay their last respects. At 10:30 am, the procession departed for the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, with an ambulance adorned in tri-colour flowers bearing his mortal remains.

Esteemed personalities like Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Farah Khan were present to honor Kumar's legacy. Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, his life journey from Delhi University to becoming a Bollywood icon inspired many, leaving a significant imprint through films like ''Shaheed'', ''Upkar'', and ''Kranti''.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025