Harmony in Crisis: Rara Sekar's Musical Journey to Climate Awakening

Rara Sekar uses her music to inspire climate activism in Indonesia. Her performances, like the song 'Kabut Putih,' bridge cultural memory and environmental consciousness. Sekar advocates for 'low-waste life' and leads community initiatives to combat environmental degradation in her homeland, encouraging sustainable practices to mitigate climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:07 IST
Harmony in Crisis: Rara Sekar's Musical Journey to Climate Awakening
Rara Sekar, an influential Indonesian singer and climate activist, captivates audiences with her powerful performances that resonate with messages of environmental and social change. Her work, including the iconic song 'Kabut Putih,' serves as a cultural anthem amidst Indonesia's significant environmental challenges.

Sekar's commitment extends beyond music as she spearheads a 'low-waste life' movement, encouraging sustainable practices like foraging and communal gatherings. Her initiatives include organizing bicycle tours on Java Island to raise awareness of climate issues and promote harmony with the natural world.

With vast rainforests and diverse ecosystems under threat, Indonesia faces rampant environmental degradation. By integrating cultural memory through music, Sekar aims to inspire hope and galvanize action against climate change, emphasizing the importance of reconnection with nature and mindful living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

