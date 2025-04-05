Left Menu

Final Salute to Bollywood's Patriot: Manoj Kumar's Legacy Lives On

Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles in Bollywood, was bid farewell with state honors, commemorating his contributions to Indian cinema. Prominent figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, attended the ceremony. Known as 'Bharat Kumar,' he earned admiration for embodying nationalism in films like 'Upkar,' 'Kranti,' and 'Shaheed.'

Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood fraternity bid a poignant farewell to the iconic Manoj Kumar, who was cremated with full state honors at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu. Popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar,' Kumar passed away on Friday due to age-related issues, leaving behind a legacy of films celebrating Indian nationalism.

Among the notable attendees were Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan, who paid their respects alongside film industry colleagues. The funeral, marked by a three-gun salute, was attended by stars like Raj Babbar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jimmy Sheirgill, who gathered to honor Kumar, known for his roles in timeless patriotic classics.

The veteran actor was renowned for his storytelling through films like 'Shaheed' and 'Kranti,' where he portrayed national heroes. His impact on the Indian film industry was profound, leaving an indelible mark that continues to inspire. Kumar was remembered not just as an actor but as a symbol of India's cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

