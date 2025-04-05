Mini Goods Carrier Mishap En Route to Amit Shah’s Event in Dantewada

A harrowing accident occurred in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, as a mini goods carrier transporting people to a public event by Union Home Minister Amit Shah overturned, resulting in injuries to at least 30 individuals, with six in critical condition. The event was part of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural initiative by the Chhattisgarh government.

The incident happened near Palnar under the Kuakonda police station's jurisdiction when the vehicle reportedly lost control. The crash involved villagers traveling from Potali, a region known for Naxal activities, adding an additional layer of severity to the mishap.

Authorities have taken the injured to nearby medical facilities, including the Kuakonda health center and the district hospital, as investigations into the cause of the accident continue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah proceeded with his address at the school's ground in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)