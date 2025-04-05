Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan Steps Out of Comfort Zone in 'Chhorii 2' as Upcoming Antagonist

Scheduled for release on April 11, 'Chhorii 2' stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan, who plays a challenging antagonist role. The horror film pushes Soha beyond her comfort zone with a physically demanding performance as she takes on the character of Daasi Maa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:25 IST
Soha Ali Khan Steps Out of Comfort Zone in 'Chhorii 2' as Upcoming Antagonist
Soha Ali Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated horror sequel, 'Chhorii 2', is set to hit screens on April 11, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Khan, diving into her first antagonistic role, described it as an exceptional opportunity that pushed her boundaries as an actress.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Soha Ali Khan revealed her pride in being part of the film, expressing enthusiasm for the horror genre and excitement over her challenging role. The character of Daasi Maa presented her with an array of difficulties, requiring adaptation to complex dialects and demanding physical transformations.

Despite the physical challenges, including performing stunts while suspended in mid-air, Khan embraced the role's intensity. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, is a continuation of the dark narrative and features an impressive supporting cast. 'Chhorii 2' promises to captivate audiences globally upon its worldwide release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025