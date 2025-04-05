Soha Ali Khan Steps Out of Comfort Zone in 'Chhorii 2' as Upcoming Antagonist

The highly anticipated horror sequel, 'Chhorii 2', is set to hit screens on April 11, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Khan, diving into her first antagonistic role, described it as an exceptional opportunity that pushed her boundaries as an actress.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Soha Ali Khan revealed her pride in being part of the film, expressing enthusiasm for the horror genre and excitement over her challenging role. The character of Daasi Maa presented her with an array of difficulties, requiring adaptation to complex dialects and demanding physical transformations.

Despite the physical challenges, including performing stunts while suspended in mid-air, Khan embraced the role's intensity. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, is a continuation of the dark narrative and features an impressive supporting cast. 'Chhorii 2' promises to captivate audiences globally upon its worldwide release.

(With inputs from agencies.)