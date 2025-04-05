Punjab Kings' Preity Zinta Cheers on Team from Stands as IPL Action Heats Up

Bollywood actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, was a vibrant presence at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh during her team's IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals. Spotted in the stands, Zinta donned a traditional Punjabi attire, exuding charm and enthusiasm as she cheered for her team.

The Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals, who have struggled in the league with just one victory. Punjab Kings, on a high with two consecutive away wins, are looking to capitalize on their momentum as they kickstart their home matches. Meanwhile, the Royals are eager to improve their standing, currently positioned ninth.

"We chose to bowl first as the new wicket demands a strategic understanding," stated Shreyas Iyer post-toss. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and composure throughout the season, noting the familiarity with the home ground. "The players are in high spirits, and we aim to sustain this winning mindset," he added. No changes in the lineup were announced, but Iyer hinted at tactical shifts like using an impact substitute.

(With inputs from agencies.)