Land Dispute Sparks Protests: University vs. Telangana Government

In Telangana, a contentious land dispute has erupted, pitting students and civil society groups against the state government. The 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, which the University of Hyderabad claims as its own, is at the center of the controversy. The government, however, asserts possession and has plans to develop it into IT infrastructure, a move that has sparked protests.

Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC's in charge of party affairs in the state, has called for discussions with stakeholders to quell the growing unrest. She emphasized the need for consultations and urged the government to heed the objections raised by students and other groups. The matter is currently awaiting a verdict from the Supreme Court, but tensions remain high.

The Cyberabad Police have restricted entry into the area citing law and order concerns. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, has been assigned the task of negotiating with the university's executive committee and civil society groups. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the impending court rulings.

