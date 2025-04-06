Left Menu

Land Dispute Sparks Protests: University vs. Telangana Government

Students and civil society groups in Telangana are protesting against the state government's development plans for the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, claimed by the University of Hyderabad. The Supreme Court is reviewing the case, while AICC's Meenakshi Natarajan urges government discussions with stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, a contentious land dispute has erupted, pitting students and civil society groups against the state government. The 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, which the University of Hyderabad claims as its own, is at the center of the controversy. The government, however, asserts possession and has plans to develop it into IT infrastructure, a move that has sparked protests.

Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC's in charge of party affairs in the state, has called for discussions with stakeholders to quell the growing unrest. She emphasized the need for consultations and urged the government to heed the objections raised by students and other groups. The matter is currently awaiting a verdict from the Supreme Court, but tensions remain high.

The Cyberabad Police have restricted entry into the area citing law and order concerns. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, has been assigned the task of negotiating with the university's executive committee and civil society groups. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the impending court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

