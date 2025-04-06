Modi's Spiritual Visit: A Blend of Tradition and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the revered Ramanatha Swamy temple in Rameswaram, coinciding with the festival of Rama Navami. This marked his second visit in just over a year, following his earlier one before the Ayodhya Sri Ram Temple event.

Wearing traditional attire, Modi was welcomed with customary rituals by temple priests. Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and other dignitaries, he later launched the New Pamban bridge and several other initiatives in the region, highlighting the government's focus on development and infrastructure.

Modi's arrival, fresh from an official visit to Sri Lanka, was met with enthusiasm from local residents who lined the streets to greet him, reflecting his popularity in the area. The visit underscored both spiritual fervor and a commitment to regional progress.

