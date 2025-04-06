Left Menu

Exploring Perception: 'Temporal Resonance' Exhibition in New Delhi

'Temporal Resonance', a group exhibition at Gallery Art Positive, New Delhi, invites viewers to explore the fluid interplay of time, space, and perception. Featuring nine artists, the exhibition examines memory, reality, and the dynamic nature of human experience through various artistic techniques and styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the dynamic art scene of New Delhi, 'Temporal Resonance' at Gallery Art Positive invites audiences to explore transformations in the perception of time and space. This ongoing group exhibition challenges conventional understandings by presenting time and space as active participants in shaping human experience.

Featuring works by nine artists, 'Temporal Resonance' navigates the liminal space between the past and present, encouraging reflection on how history and contemporary experience intertwine. The exhibition unfolds through diverse artistic techniques, generating a rich dialogue on reality's evolving nature.

Besides visual art, the exhibition offers a platform for deeper engagement with artist interactions, panel discussions, and walkthroughs. Curator Pranamita Borgohain emphasizes the significance of perception's fluidity, highlighting the transformation of moments, memories, and meanings over time. The exhibition will conclude on May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

