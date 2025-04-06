Left Menu

Record-Breaking Devotion: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya Unites Thousands at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya concluded at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, attracting over 3.5 lakh devotees. The event featured religious ceremonies led by Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and included initiatives for enhancing the pilgrimage experience. New facilities were introduced for physically challenged pilgrims and improved amenities for all visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The conclusion of the nine-day-long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine marked a significant spiritual event in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, coinciding with Mahanavami.

Over 3.5 lakh devotees descended on the shrine during Chaitra Navratra, seeking blessings during an event that included religious ceremonies led by acclaimed scholar Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

The shrine board introduced new facilities, including smart lockers, free call booths, and assistance for physically challenged pilgrims to enhance the visitor experience. The board also ensured round-the-clock amenities and decorated areas to provide a memorable pilgrimage for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

