Record-Breaking Devotion: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya Unites Thousands at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The conclusion of the nine-day-long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine marked a significant spiritual event in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, coinciding with Mahanavami.

Over 3.5 lakh devotees descended on the shrine during Chaitra Navratra, seeking blessings during an event that included religious ceremonies led by acclaimed scholar Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

The shrine board introduced new facilities, including smart lockers, free call booths, and assistance for physically challenged pilgrims to enhance the visitor experience. The board also ensured round-the-clock amenities and decorated areas to provide a memorable pilgrimage for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)