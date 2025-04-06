Left Menu

Northeast India: A Hidden Jewel Uncovered

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann recently highlighted Northeast India as a national treasure during his visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. He praised the region's unique living root bridges and appreciated the traditional knowledge of the local Khasi people in building them.

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has described Northeast India as a 'jewel' on the national map. During his recent tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, Ackermann expressed his admiration for the region's unique cultural and natural elements.

Particularly captivated by Meghalaya's iconic living root bridges, he shared a video on Instagram, detailing his awe at the intricate structures. 'When you stand on these bridges, you feel a part of the naturally grown forest,' Ackermann remarked.

The ambassador also commended the local Khasi people's expertise in crafting these architectural wonders, acknowledging their critical role in preserving the region's cultural heritage. He concluded, 'The Northeast is a jewel in the Indian basket, rewarding to any traveler.'

