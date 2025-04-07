WhatsApp Unveils New Call Features for Enhanced User Experience

WhatsApp has embarked on testing revolutionary audio and video call enhancements for Android, marking a major upgrade to its communication services. Sources from GSM Arena revealed these updates in the beta version 2.25.10.16, offering a sneak peek into WhatsApp's future offerings.

The first of these features is a mute button for incoming voice calls, appearing within the notification panel, granting users swift control over their call interactions. This function allows users to maintain silence on their end while attending a call, particularly beneficial in noisy settings as highlighted by GSM Arena.

Another addition lets users disable their camera moments before answering a video call, affording brief preparation time and safeguarding privacy. This change is ideal for maintaining personal space or allowing a moment to compose oneself, especially crucial when answering unknown callers.

Furthermore, WhatsApp introduces emoji reactions for video calls. This feature invigorates the call experience by enabling participants to use emojis in real-time, facilitating dynamic and expressive communication.

Currently available for select beta testers on Android, these features will gradually reach a broader audience in the coming weeks. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, users can anticipate more personalized updates to better meet their needs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)