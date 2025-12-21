Delhi Court Overturns Dowry Cruelty Charge Against Brother-in-Law
A Delhi court has overturned charges of cruelty in a dowry death case against the woman's brother-in-law, Deepak. The court found no substantial evidence backing the cruelty allegations under IPC Section 498 A. The decision comes amid claims of mistreatment during marriage, followed by the woman's natural death due to liver failure.
A Delhi court has overturned a lower court's decision to charge a man with cruelty in a dowry death case involving his sister-in-law.
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha found that the magistrate had committed a significant error in framing charges against Deepak, the brother-in-law.
The court noted that the allegations had no evidence backing them, leading to the dismissal of the charges.
