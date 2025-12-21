Left Menu

Delhi Court Overturns Dowry Cruelty Charge Against Brother-in-Law

A Delhi court has overturned charges of cruelty in a dowry death case against the woman's brother-in-law, Deepak. The court found no substantial evidence backing the cruelty allegations under IPC Section 498 A. The decision comes amid claims of mistreatment during marriage, followed by the woman's natural death due to liver failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:08 IST
Delhi Court Overturns Dowry Cruelty Charge Against Brother-in-Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has overturned a lower court's decision to charge a man with cruelty in a dowry death case involving his sister-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha found that the magistrate had committed a significant error in framing charges against Deepak, the brother-in-law.

The court noted that the allegations had no evidence backing them, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025