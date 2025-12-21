Delhi Court Overturns Dowry Cruelty Charge Against Brother-in-Law

A Delhi court has overturned a lower court's decision to charge a man with cruelty in a dowry death case involving his sister-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha found that the magistrate had committed a significant error in framing charges against Deepak, the brother-in-law.

The court noted that the allegations had no evidence backing them, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)