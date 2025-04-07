Commemorative Stamps Unveil Historic Ties between India and Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu of India and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal jointly released a set of special commemorative stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. These stamps not only underscore the historical connections between the two countries but also highlight their vibrant cultural heritage.

In a ceremony held at the Palacio de Belem, the official residence of the Portuguese President, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation. Featuring traditional attire from India and Portugal, the stamps serve as a bridge, celebrating shared themes and monumental milestones.

President Murmu's visit to Portugal symbolizes heightened engagement between India and Europe, with plans for a Free Trade Agreement in the wings. This historic trip coincides with the 27th anniversary of an Indian President's visit to Portugal, further solidifying the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)