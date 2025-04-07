Left Menu

Commemorative Stamps Unveil Historic Ties between India and Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa unveiled special commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal. The stamps highlight traditional costumes of both nations, symbolizing cultural ties and shared milestones. This marks a significant event amid hopes for a Free Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:42 IST
Commemorative Stamps Unveil Historic Ties between India and Portugal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu of India and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal jointly released a set of special commemorative stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. These stamps not only underscore the historical connections between the two countries but also highlight their vibrant cultural heritage.

In a ceremony held at the Palacio de Belem, the official residence of the Portuguese President, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation. Featuring traditional attire from India and Portugal, the stamps serve as a bridge, celebrating shared themes and monumental milestones.

President Murmu's visit to Portugal symbolizes heightened engagement between India and Europe, with plans for a Free Trade Agreement in the wings. This historic trip coincides with the 27th anniversary of an Indian President's visit to Portugal, further solidifying the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025