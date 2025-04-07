Left Menu

Jesy Nelson's Courageous Journey Through Pregnancy Complications

Singer Jesy Nelson, expecting twins, updates fans on her surgery due to pregnancy complications. Notably associated with Little Mix, she shares gratitude for the support and reveals successful surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. Despite challenges, her twins are progressing well, giving fans hope for a positive outcome.

Jesy Nelson (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Jesy Nelson, known for her celebrated tenure with the girl group Little Mix, has taken to social media to share her ongoing journey through pregnancy complications with her devoted fanbase. Nelson, who is expecting twins with fellow musician Zion Foster, revealed her health struggles and offered updates following a recent surgery.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram Stories, the singer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and shared encouraging news that her twins are continuing to grow despite challenges. Nelson, whose career boasts seventeen top-ten singles, used the platform to thank fans for their uplifting messages.

Recently, Nelson faced the daunting prospect of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome but shared that a necessary procedure was successful. This significant relief, however, comes with continued care, as she remains hospitalized to prevent preterm labor. The singer remains optimistic, providing hope and resilience to fans worldwide.

