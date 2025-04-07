Jesy Nelson's Courageous Journey Through Pregnancy Complications

Jesy Nelson, known for her celebrated tenure with the girl group Little Mix, has taken to social media to share her ongoing journey through pregnancy complications with her devoted fanbase. Nelson, who is expecting twins with fellow musician Zion Foster, revealed her health struggles and offered updates following a recent surgery.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram Stories, the singer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and shared encouraging news that her twins are continuing to grow despite challenges. Nelson, whose career boasts seventeen top-ten singles, used the platform to thank fans for their uplifting messages.

Recently, Nelson faced the daunting prospect of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome but shared that a necessary procedure was successful. This significant relief, however, comes with continued care, as she remains hospitalized to prevent preterm labor. The singer remains optimistic, providing hope and resilience to fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)