Delhi Assembly Speaker Seeks Divine Blessings at Tirupati
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, accompanied by his wife Shobha Vijender, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. During their visit, they participated in traditional rituals, offering prayers and floral tributes to Lord Venkateswara, and sought spiritual solace through divine blessings.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Monday, as confirmed by the Assembly secretariat.
Accompanied by his wife Shobha Vijender, Gupta engaged in traditional rituals and offered prayers and floral tributes to Lord Venkateswara at the temple located in Andhra Pradesh.
Describing his visit as a 'humbling experience,' Gupta expressed that the divine energy of the shrine provides immense spiritual solace.
