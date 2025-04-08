Left Menu

Hazaribag's Ram Navami: A Spectacle of Tradition and Devotion

In the streets of Jharkhand's Hazaribag, vibrant Ram Navami celebrations featuring tableaux, saffron flags, and devotional songs commenced, attracting devotees from neighboring states. With over 5,000 police personnel ensuring safety, the traditional event saw minor injuries but proceeded peacefully with strategic security and emergency arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:41 IST
Hazaribag's Ram Navami: A Spectacle of Tradition and Devotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The streets of Hazaribag, Jharkhand, came alive with vibrant Ram Navami celebrations as devotees marked the occasion with traditional fanfare. The event saw thousands waving saffron flags and singing devotional songs, while tableaux and processions dotted the cityscape.

Held annually, the celebrations drew participants from across Jharkhand and neighboring states. This year, 104 tableaux representing 108 'akharas' added splendor to the early morning processions amid tight security managed by over 5,000 police personnel.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner, Nancy Sahay, assured that security and amenities like drinking water and medical care were in place, ensuring a peaceful and safe celebration. However, a few minor injuries occurred due to traditional stick and swordplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025