Hazaribag's Ram Navami: A Spectacle of Tradition and Devotion

The streets of Hazaribag, Jharkhand, came alive with vibrant Ram Navami celebrations as devotees marked the occasion with traditional fanfare. The event saw thousands waving saffron flags and singing devotional songs, while tableaux and processions dotted the cityscape.

Held annually, the celebrations drew participants from across Jharkhand and neighboring states. This year, 104 tableaux representing 108 'akharas' added splendor to the early morning processions amid tight security managed by over 5,000 police personnel.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner, Nancy Sahay, assured that security and amenities like drinking water and medical care were in place, ensuring a peaceful and safe celebration. However, a few minor injuries occurred due to traditional stick and swordplay.

