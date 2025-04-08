Left Menu

Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol Bring Anticipation with 'Jaat'

Actor Randeep Hooda reveals Sunny Deol's dual nature, highlighting his soft-spoken demeanor off-camera in stark contrast to his on-screen intensity. Promoting their film 'Jaat', Hooda praises Deol as his long-time inspiration. Co-star Vineet Kumar Singh steps into unfamiliar territory with his first negative role in the movie.

Veteran actor Randeep Hooda expressed admiration for his co-star Sunny Deol, revealing insights into the dual nature of the 'Gadar' actor at a promotional event for their upcoming film, 'Jaat', which premieres on April 10.

Hooda, publicly acknowledged Deol's influential role in his personal fitness journey, reminiscing about the inspiration derived from Deol's iconic roles. Despite Sunny Deol's intense screen persona, Hooda described him as surprisingly soft-spoken in real life.

In 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni, Hooda's preparation was minimal yet effective for his role. Meanwhile, Vineet Kumar Singh, known for films like 'Chhaava', ventures into portraying a negative character for the first time, adding an intriguing dimension to the film.

