Ticketing Agencies Fined €20 Million for Colosseum Sales Practices

Italy's competition authority has imposed hefty fines totaling 20 million euros on multiple ticketing agencies for creating obstacles for regular visitors trying to purchase basic tickets to the historic Roman Colosseum.

The Cooperative Culture Society, responsible for managing the Colosseum's ticket sales since 1997, faced the largest fine of 7 million euros. The practices in question instigated tourists to purchase overpriced tickets bundled with additional services like tour guides or priority access. The Italian authority, AGCM, highlighted fines on other operators in various countries for using automated systems to hoard tickets.

The Colosseum, managed by the Italian Culture Ministry, was visited by over 12.3 million people in 2023, making it the most popular monument in Italy. Despite this, visitors were often forced to pay inflated rates, as the standard ticket price listed is just 18 euros for limited access.

(With inputs from agencies.)