Remembering the Spiritual Legacy of Dadi Ratan Mohini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Dadi Ratan Mohini, the revered administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organization, after her passing at 101. Modi lauded her as a beacon of light who embodied wisdom, compassion, and humility.

Based at Mount Abu, Brahma Kumaris announced her death, highlighting her leadership that guided the global movement with an emphasis on peace and service. Modi attributed his personal interactions with her as unforgettable, her influence deeply rooted in faith and simplicity.

In his remarks, Modi emphasized that Mohini's teachings and her life's work will continue to inspire many who strive for peace and societal betterment. The prime minister expressed his condolences to her admirers and the global Brahma Kumaris community during this period of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)