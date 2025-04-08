Left Menu

Remembering the Spiritual Legacy of Dadi Ratan Mohini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dadi Ratan Mohini, the head of Brahma Kumaris, acknowledging her enduring impact on spirituality. Known for her wisdom, humility, and leadership, Mohini passed away at 101. Her legacy continues to inspire, as noted by Modi in heartfelt remarks commemorating her life's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:41 IST
Remembering the Spiritual Legacy of Dadi Ratan Mohini
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Dadi Ratan Mohini, the revered administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organization, after her passing at 101. Modi lauded her as a beacon of light who embodied wisdom, compassion, and humility.

Based at Mount Abu, Brahma Kumaris announced her death, highlighting her leadership that guided the global movement with an emphasis on peace and service. Modi attributed his personal interactions with her as unforgettable, her influence deeply rooted in faith and simplicity.

In his remarks, Modi emphasized that Mohini's teachings and her life's work will continue to inspire many who strive for peace and societal betterment. The prime minister expressed his condolences to her admirers and the global Brahma Kumaris community during this period of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025