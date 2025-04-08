Canadian PM Celebrates Ram Navami Amid Rising Challenges for Hindu Community

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participated in Ram Navami celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, reflecting his support for the cultural and religious diversity within the nation.

As he joined the Hindu community in marking this sacred occasion, which concludes the nine days of Navratri honoring Goddess Durga, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of such events in fostering cultural understanding and unity.

The visit also spotlighted the challenges faced by Canada's Hindu community, as noted by the Hindu Canadian Foundation, including a rise in anti-Hindu sentiment and issues of political representation. The looming federal elections could play a pivotal role in addressing these concerns and ensuring the community's voices are heard.

