Conquering Hearts, Not Lands: President Murmu's Message in Portugal

During a visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's philosophy of winning hearts over conquering territory. Speaking to Indian researchers at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown, she encouraged them to excel in their fields and represent India commendably.

Murmu addressed stereotypes about India's intentions on the global stage, stating that Indians seek to 'conquer hearts' rather than countries. She spoke fondly of India's cultural tradition of respecting women, illustrated by common cultural expressions placing women first.

The president also praised Portugal's camaraderie and natural beauty, and expressed pride in witnessing Indian women's advancements. Her tour of the Champalimaud Centre included learning about innovations in medicine, highlighting a robotic pharmacy and planting a commemorative tree on the campus.

