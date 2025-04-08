A Beacon of Light: Remembering Dadi Ratan Mohini
President Droupadi Murmu mourns the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini, the leader of Brahma Kumaris. At 101, Mohini impacted many lives with her teachings. Murmu, on a state visit, called Mohini a beacon for the spiritual group and recognized the organization’s influence on her own life.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of Dadi Ratan Mohini, the administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris, a widely respected spiritual organization. According to Murmu, Dadi Ratan Mohini had a transformative impact on countless individuals through her profound teachings and dedicated service.
Currently, on an official state visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic, Murmu described Dadi Ratan Mohini as a 'beacon of light' for the Brahma Kumaris, noting the organization's significant contributions to her own life journey. Dadi Ratan Mohini, who was 101, passed away earlier in the day, as announced by the Mount Abu-headquartered group.
In her tribute, President Murmu highlighted how Dadi Ratan Mohini shaped minds and spread messages of peace, harmony, and charity. Murmu conveyed her condolences to all members of the worldwide Brahma Kumari family and its supporters, emphasizing the lasting inspiration of Mohini's teachings.
