David Hockney's Grand Retrospective: A Seven-Decade Artistic Journey

The largest exhibition of British artist David Hockney's work opens in Paris, showcasing over 400 pieces from his seven-decade career. Highlights include digital iPad paintings and iconic works, like the 1972 'Portrait of an Artist'. Curators compare Hockney's vast achievements to Picasso's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:33 IST
David Hockney's Grand Retrospective: A Seven-Decade Artistic Journey
The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris has opened its doors to the most extensive exhibition of renowned British artist David Hockney's work. Housing more than 400 pieces, the showcase spans seven decades of Hockney's illustrious career, highlighting his recent digital paintings created on the iPad.

Curated in collaboration with Norman Rosenthal, the exhibit features key pieces from the artist's portfolio. Among them is the famed 'Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)', which sold for $90 million in 2018, setting a record at the time for a living artist's work.

This captivating display covers Hockney's diverse themes and techniques, with art set in locales like London, Yorkshire, and Normandy. Celebrated for his influence on the Pop Art movement, Hockney, at 87, continues to innovate, making a significant impact on modern art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

