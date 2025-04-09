WAVES Summit to Propel Indian Entertainment onto the Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the potential for enhancing global reach for Indian artists at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit by News18, he emphasized WAVES as a catalyst for cross-border collaboration in India's art and culture sector.

Set to take place in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, WAVES represents a global platform aimed at celebrating and advancing the entertainment industry. Modi underlined India's diverse imagery, from movies to virtual reality, as pivotal elements of the 'Create in India' initiative intended to elevate creative industries to a global level.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed WAVES' competitive aspect, noting the 'Create in India' challenges already identifying over 400 participants. Focusing on diverse fields like gaming and animation, the events are designed to transform creative ideas into viable market offerings, protecting creators' intellectual properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)