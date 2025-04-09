Tragedy in Santo Domingo: Jet Set Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims Lives
The roof of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a merengue concert, resulting in at least 98 deaths and 160 injuries. Among the deceased were politicians and athletes. Efforts continue to rescue trapped individuals, with authorities investigating the cause of the collapse.
Rescuers tirelessly continue to search for survivors in the rubble of the nightclub, which is a popular spot for its traditional Monday parties. Nearly 12 hours after the disaster, rescue operations persist as crews use drills and planks to clear debris and locate faint cries for help.
Questions remain about what caused the collapse, and city officials have yet to respond. Meanwhile, an atmosphere of hope and despair prevails as families await news of their loved ones.
