Passing of a Tamil Advocate: Kumari Ananthan Remembered

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy expressed sorrow over the death of veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan on Wednesday.

Rangasamy hailed Ananthan as a 'Champion of Tamil language', highlighting his significant role in advancing Tamil culture and welfare. Describing him as a true patriot, the Chief Minister emphasized Ananthan's unwavering dedication to Tamil rights, calling his passing a profound loss to the Tamil community. Rangasamy extended his condolences to Ananthan's grieving family and those deeply affected by the loss of the 'relentless fighter'.

Former CM V Narayanasamy echoed these sentiments, lauding Ananathan's selflessness and recalling his close association with Indira Gandhi and K Kamaraj. Narayanasamy acknowledged Ananthan's pivotal contributions to the Tamil language. Kumari Ananthan, a formidable Congress figure and celebrated Tamil orator, passed away at 92. His legacy is carried forward by his children, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, a senior BJP leader and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)