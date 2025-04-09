Left Menu

Celebrating the Spirit of Farm Journalism: SFIA Launches SOMS Award 2025

The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) has launched the 'SOMS Agriculture Journalism Award 2025' to honor journalists dedicated to agricultural reporting. The award invites entries from journalists in four languages, with a submission deadline of April 30. SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty emphasizes the award's role in spotlighting impactful coverage of agriculture.

The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) made headlines on Wednesday with the announcement of the 'SOMS Agriculture Journalism Award 2025', aimed at recognizing the efforts of farm journalists nationwide.

This inaugural award by SFIA seeks to celebrate the vital role of journalists who bring agricultural issues to the fore. The initiative welcomes entries from both broadcast and print/digital media, with coverage in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty highlighted that the award honors those who venture beyond urban areas to document the resilience and innovation of farmers. Their reporting not only informs the public but also influences policy changes for sustainable agricultural development. The submission deadline is April 30.

