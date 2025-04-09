Left Menu

Modi to Attend Russian Victory Day on WW2's 80th Anniversary

Russia has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow for the 80th anniversary of World War II Victory Day on May 9. The event marks Germany's surrender in 1945. Modi's attendance follows a recent visit to Russia and reflects the strong bilateral ties between the nations.

  • Russian Federation

Russia has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to partake in the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with Germany's surrender. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko announced the invitation, indicating the anticipation of Modi's presence at the event.

As Moscow prepares for the annual Victory Day parade, Modi's potential attendance underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries. The invitation has been forwarded, with arrangements currently underway, as shared by Rudenko through state-run media outlet Tass news agency.

The forthcoming gathering, honoring pivotal historical events in 1945, will see leaders from various friendly nations in attendance. Modi's previous visit to Russia for the 22nd Russia-India summit indicated strengthening bilateral relations, further emphasized by reciprocal visits between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

