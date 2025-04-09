Universal Unveils Plans for Europe's First Harry Potter-Themed Park

Universal has officially announced plans to establish its first European theme park and resort, taking the magic of Harry Potter to new heights in the UK. The location, set just outside of London, marks a significant expansion for the entertainment giant.

The park will bring a substantial economic boost, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighting the 28,000 jobs it will create and the opportunities it will bring to the region. Starmer noted the project's promise of growth and joy to Britain, adding a touch of humor by comparing it to the unpredictable nature of government leadership.

The construction is slated for completion by 2031, transforming a former brickyard in Bedford into a major attraction. While specifics on park attractions remain under wraps, it will likely feature rides from various Universal franchises. Strategically located near transport hubs, it assures connectivity as it joins Universal's global entertainment portfolio.

