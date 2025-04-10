India-Slovakia Film Synergy: A New Chapter in Media Collaboration

India and Slovakia are poised to magnify their partnership within the realms of film production and the burgeoning media industry, according to President Droupadi Murmu.

During her state visit, and in talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Murmu beckoned Slovakia to engage in the forthcoming WAVE Summit in Mumbai, running from May 1 to 4.

The discussions shed light on Slovakia's potential as a filming destination and collaborator in joint productions, marking a pivotal move in cementing Indo-Slovak ties within the media and creative sectors.

