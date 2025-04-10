Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo Claims 184 Lives
A devastating roof collapse at the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has left at least 184 dead and over 200 injured. The incident, which occurred during a lively merengue concert, has seen rescue efforts come to an end, with many still unaccounted for amidst the rubble.
The death toll from a catastrophic roof collapse at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo skyrocketed to 184 late Wednesday. Grieving relatives gathered at the Dominican Republic's forensic institute, desperate for news of those still missing.
Emergency Operations Center director Juan Manuel Mendez confirmed that efforts to recover victims and find potential survivors continue, despite no one being pulled out alive since Tuesday. The government transition to the recovery phase followed the rescue of 145 trapped under the debris.
Authorities report 184 confirmed fatalities and over 200 injuries, amid mounting civilian frustration. The iconic nightclub was filled with celebrities and officials when a merengue concert was disrupted by falling debris, culminating in a tragic roof collapse.
