Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse Claims Lives at Dominican Nightclub

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic has resulted in at least 184 deaths, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The tragic incident at the Jet Set club in Santo Domingo occurred during a concert attended by many prominent figures, raising the stakes of the catastrophe.

As rescue efforts continue, emergency operations center chief Juan Manuel Mendez pledged that the search for bodies would persist. "We are not going to abandon nobody," he assured during a press briefing, acknowledging that hopes of finding additional survivors are fading.

The collapse claimed the lives of singer Rubby Perez, former MLB players, and notable government officials, marking a profound loss for the nation. The Ministry of Culture has planned a tribute to honor Perez, while families of the victims begin holding funerals for their loved ones.

