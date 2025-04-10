Nushratt Bharuccha's Empowerment Journey: From 'Chhorii' to Female-Led Films

Nushratt Bharuccha, acclaimed for her role in the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii', says the movie marked a pivotal change in her career, altering audience perceptions and opening doors to female-led narratives.

The actor reflected on the unexpected opportunities that followed, mentioning projects like 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Akelli'. She attributes her success to changing industry trends and acknowledges the influence of fellow actors Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt in making female-driven stories mainstream.

'Chhorii', a gripping tale centered on a pregnant woman haunted by evil spirits, tested Bharuccha's acting range, allowing her to push personal and professional boundaries. The sequel, slated for April 11 release on Prime Video, continues the story, showcasing the growth of its main character and the franchise as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)