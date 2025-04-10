Young Innovators: 'R Factor 6024' Robotics Team Triumphs on Global Stage

A city-based student robotics team has achieved international acclaim by qualifying for the World Championship in Houston, scheduled from April 16. The team, called 'R Factor 6024', recently excelled at the First Robotics Competition (FRC) in the US.

Mentored by Nilesh and Parul Shah at the Mind Factory, the team is composed of 19 students from eight Indian schools in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Ranging from the 8th to 12th standards, these students independently built, wired, and programmed their robot, 'Goldfish', without professional guidance.

This year, the team secured two prestigious awards - the 2025 Imagery Award and the 2025 Engineering Inspiration Award - recognizing their engineering aesthetics and their efforts in promoting engineering interest. These accolades reflect their commitment and excellence in a fiercely competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)