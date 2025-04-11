Prince Harry's Unannounced Visit: A Royal Support for Ukraine's Wounded Warriors

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, aiming to connect with victims of the ongoing conflict. The trip highlighted his continuous dedication to supporting wounded veterans through his extensive involvement with related causes, as confirmed by his spokesperson.

While in Ukraine, Harry toured the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, an orthopedic clinic offering advanced care and rehabilitation for both military personnel and civilians affected by the war. This visit underscores the center's commitment to providing top-tier services, including prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, and psychological assistance, all free of charge.

A former serviceman himself, the Duke of Sussex has been a relentless advocate for injured soldiers, founding the Invictus Games in 2014 to empower veterans through sports. His visit to Ukraine further cements his role in promoting support and rehabilitation for those who have served.

