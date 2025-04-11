Prince Harry's Unwavering Support: A Surprise Visit to Ukraine's War Victims

In a move underscoring his enduring commitment to veterans, Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine recently. The prince, known for his work with wounded soldiers through the Invictus Games, visited the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, an orthopedic clinic that offers advanced services for military personnel and civilians injured in war.

The visit, announced only after he had left Ukraine, marked an effort to highlight the country's efforts in integrating sports into rehabilitation programs for veterans. It also solidified the royal family's support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. During his visit, Prince Harry met with Ukraine's veteran affairs minister, Natalia Kalmykova, showcasing a united front in support of affected individuals.

This visit is part of Harry's broader agenda, following his legal battle in the UK over security concerns. The Duke continues to advocate for injured soldiers both within and outside the arena of competitive sports, emphasizing recovery and life post-injury as central themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)