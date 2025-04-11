Tony Cavalero's Secret Role in 'The Silence Game'

Actor Tony Cavalero, celebrated for his performances in 'The Righteous Gemstones' and 'Rim of the World', is set to take on a role in the upcoming psychological thriller, 'The Silence Game'.

Directed and penned by John Rosman, the film's narrative about a disenchanted youth pulled into a chilling game by a mysterious stranger promises suspense. While specific details of Cavalero's character remain tightly guarded, the cast also includes Sarah Yarkin and Nicholas Cirillo, as reported by Deadline.

Produced by T. Justin Ross, the production is currently underway in New Mexico. Concurrently, audiences await Cavalero's new film 'Operation Taco Gary's', scheduled for release in October 2024, featuring co-stars like Brenda Song and Simon Rex.

(With inputs from agencies.)