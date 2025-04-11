Tony Cavalero's Secret Role in 'The Silence Game'
Tony Cavalero, famous for roles in 'The Righteous Gemstones' and 'Rim of the World', will star in 'The Silence Game', a psychological thriller directed by John Rosman. Filming in New Mexico, the plot centers on a disillusioned young man drawn into a startling game led by an enigmatic woman.
Directed and penned by John Rosman, the film's narrative about a disenchanted youth pulled into a chilling game by a mysterious stranger promises suspense. While specific details of Cavalero's character remain tightly guarded, the cast also includes Sarah Yarkin and Nicholas Cirillo, as reported by Deadline.
Produced by T. Justin Ross, the production is currently underway in New Mexico. Concurrently, audiences await Cavalero's new film 'Operation Taco Gary's', scheduled for release in October 2024, featuring co-stars like Brenda Song and Simon Rex.
