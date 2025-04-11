Akshay Kumar Responds to Jaya Bachchan’s Comment on ‘Toilet’ Film

Actor Akshay Kumar, known for his eclectic film choices, recently responded to remarks by veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan regarding his 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. During a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Kumar reacted to Bachchan's refusal to watch the movie due to its title.

When questioned about Bachchan's reported comments, Kumar respectfully acknowledged her view, suggesting it might hold truth. He expressed uncertainty about having erred with the film that starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside him, but embraced her opinion. The film sought to address rural sanitation issues in India and was inspired by a true story.

Meanwhile, excitement builds for Kumar's upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', as its trailer, released earlier this month, previews a gripping court drama. The film features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles and is scheduled for release on April 18, continuing the saga of valor initiated in the first installment.

