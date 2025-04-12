Left Menu

Blackpink's Lisa Stuns Coachella with Surprise 'White Lotus' Crossover

Blackpink's Lisa, billed as Lalisa Manobal, astounded fans with a unique crossover during her Coachella 2025 performance. Following her debut in 'The White Lotus,' she revealed her character, Mook, has a musical side. The Coachella performance occurred shortly after the HBO show's third season finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:06 IST
Blackpink's Lisa Stuns Coachella with Surprise 'White Lotus' Crossover
Lisa
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected twist at Coachella 2025, Blackpink's Lisa captivated 'The White Lotus' enthusiasts by revealing a new dimension to her on-screen persona, Mook, during her solo act.

Lisa's Coachella headliner performance came swiftly on the heels of 'The White Lotus' season three finale, where she made her acting debut as Mook, a staff member at a Thai resort. The series finale aired on April 6 under the creative acumen of Mike White.

Performing under her real name, Lalisa Manobal, Lisa engaged the Coachella audience with hits like 'Thunder' and 'Money.' Barely able to contain their excitement, fellow Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo were spotted cheering her on from the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025