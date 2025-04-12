Blackpink's Lisa Stuns Coachella with Surprise 'White Lotus' Crossover

In an unexpected twist at Coachella 2025, Blackpink's Lisa captivated 'The White Lotus' enthusiasts by revealing a new dimension to her on-screen persona, Mook, during her solo act.

Lisa's Coachella headliner performance came swiftly on the heels of 'The White Lotus' season three finale, where she made her acting debut as Mook, a staff member at a Thai resort. The series finale aired on April 6 under the creative acumen of Mike White.

Performing under her real name, Lalisa Manobal, Lisa engaged the Coachella audience with hits like 'Thunder' and 'Money.' Barely able to contain their excitement, fellow Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo were spotted cheering her on from the crowd.

