Chelsea and Maresca Part Ways Amid Poor Performance

Chelsea has parted company with manager Enzo Maresca following a disappointing run of form. After initial success, including a Champions League qualification, form declined. Maresca's frustrations with the club surfaced, and poor league results led to his departure. The club's current league position is fifth, behind leaders Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have agreed to part ways following a dramatic fall in team performance. The decision comes after the club's slide from third to fifth place in the Premier League standings, having achieved early-season success under Maresca's leadership.

Maresca, who joined Chelsea in 2024, initially revitalized the team, leading them to achieve a fourth-place league finish, win the Conference League trophy, and capture the Club World Cup title in his debut season. However, a string of poor results and Maresca's public expression of dissatisfaction with internal support triggered his departure.

With crucial competitions ahead and the club's Champions League hopes still alive, Chelsea's management believes this move provides the best chance for recovery. The team now faces Manchester City under interim management, as speculation grows over Maresca's future and potential links to top managerial positions elsewhere.

