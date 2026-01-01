Chelsea and Maresca Part Ways Amid Poor Performance

Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have agreed to part ways following a dramatic fall in team performance. The decision comes after the club's slide from third to fifth place in the Premier League standings, having achieved early-season success under Maresca's leadership.

Maresca, who joined Chelsea in 2024, initially revitalized the team, leading them to achieve a fourth-place league finish, win the Conference League trophy, and capture the Club World Cup title in his debut season. However, a string of poor results and Maresca's public expression of dissatisfaction with internal support triggered his departure.

With crucial competitions ahead and the club's Champions League hopes still alive, Chelsea's management believes this move provides the best chance for recovery. The team now faces Manchester City under interim management, as speculation grows over Maresca's future and potential links to top managerial positions elsewhere.