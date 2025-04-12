Osaka Expo 2025: Bridging Worlds with Unity and Innovation
The Osaka Expo 2025 aims to restore global unity amidst conflicts by bringing together cultures, ideas, and cutting-edge technology. Despite challenges like tariff threats, construction delays, and ticket sales shortfall, the event promises an engaging experience for attendees through its unique themes and exhibits.
- Country:
- Japan
During Saturday's opening of the Osaka Expo 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized restoring global unity amidst ongoing conflicts and trade wars. Addressing the gathering, he noted the significance of the world meeting to explore life, technology, and culture after the coronavirus pandemic.
The expo, themed around life, the world, and the future, aims to foster unity and project a vision of a harmonious future society. However, recent tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, coupled with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, have somewhat overshadowed the celebrations.
Featuring the iconic lattice-like Grand Ring and 80 pavilions from 180 countries, the event has been challenged by soaring costs and construction delays. Despite these obstacles, organizers remain optimistic about surpassing ticket sales targets, evoking memories of the successful 1970 Osaka expo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Unseen: Mridul Chandra's Mesmerizing Exhibition
Photo Exhibition Unveils J-K's Transformative Journey
Unveiling Britain's Spy Secrets: MI5's Fascinating Exhibition
Exploring Perception: 'Temporal Resonance' Exhibition in New Delhi
Informa Markets Launches WHX: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare Exhibitions