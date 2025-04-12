Osaka Expo 2025: Bridging Worlds with Unity and Innovation

During Saturday's opening of the Osaka Expo 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized restoring global unity amidst ongoing conflicts and trade wars. Addressing the gathering, he noted the significance of the world meeting to explore life, technology, and culture after the coronavirus pandemic.

The expo, themed around life, the world, and the future, aims to foster unity and project a vision of a harmonious future society. However, recent tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, coupled with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, have somewhat overshadowed the celebrations.

Featuring the iconic lattice-like Grand Ring and 80 pavilions from 180 countries, the event has been challenged by soaring costs and construction delays. Despite these obstacles, organizers remain optimistic about surpassing ticket sales targets, evoking memories of the successful 1970 Osaka expo.

