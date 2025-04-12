Artist Faces Legal Trouble Over Temple Video Controversy
Jasna Salim, an artist known for her Lord Krishna paintings, is facing legal action for filming a video at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple, violating a High Court order. The police have registered a case after the video circulated on social media, sparking controversy about temple decorum and social media usage.
In a legal twist, renowned artist Jasna Salim, famous for her depictions of Lord Krishna, finds herself embroiled in controversy. She allegedly filmed and circulated a video at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple, contravening a High Court ban on such activities, as confirmed by local police this Saturday.
Jasna, who hails from Koyilandy, Kozhikode district, has been revered for her artistic interpretations of Lord Krishna, attracting admirers far and wide. Her recent act of filming the adorned idol at the temple has led to a police complaint by temple authorities, accusing her of violating religious protocols.
The controversy intensified as the video spread across social media platforms, leading to legal action against Jasna on March 10. Police cited sections of the BNS Code, including Section 192, addressing provocation with intent to incite unrest. Previously, Jasna had also faced backlash for filming a video while cutting a cake near the same temple premises.
