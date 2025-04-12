Left Menu

Artist Faces Legal Trouble Over Temple Video Controversy

Jasna Salim, an artist known for her Lord Krishna paintings, is facing legal action for filming a video at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple, violating a High Court order. The police have registered a case after the video circulated on social media, sparking controversy about temple decorum and social media usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:28 IST
Artist Faces Legal Trouble Over Temple Video Controversy
video
  • Country:
  • India

In a legal twist, renowned artist Jasna Salim, famous for her depictions of Lord Krishna, finds herself embroiled in controversy. She allegedly filmed and circulated a video at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple, contravening a High Court ban on such activities, as confirmed by local police this Saturday.

Jasna, who hails from Koyilandy, Kozhikode district, has been revered for her artistic interpretations of Lord Krishna, attracting admirers far and wide. Her recent act of filming the adorned idol at the temple has led to a police complaint by temple authorities, accusing her of violating religious protocols.

The controversy intensified as the video spread across social media platforms, leading to legal action against Jasna on March 10. Police cited sections of the BNS Code, including Section 192, addressing provocation with intent to incite unrest. Previously, Jasna had also faced backlash for filming a video while cutting a cake near the same temple premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025